Near-record highs expected over holiday weekend

Central Florida will be very hot through the holiday weekend.

Our area will be mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the mid-90s.

Highs in the upper 90s are possible over the holiday weekend.

We will see near-record highs near 100 degrees on Memorial Day.

Central Florida will only have a small chance for a pop-up shower over the next few days.

Our next best chance to see rain and storms will be on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics, which are quiet overall.

