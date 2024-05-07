Near record heat for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, Thursday

The First Alert Weather Team said record temperatures are forecast for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia for the next few days.

Here’s what you can expect:

Hot temperatures through Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid 90s which will be near the record high of 96 for Wednesday and Thursday.

But the heat will not be long lasting this time around. A cool front arrives Friday with clouds and scattered showers, possibly a thunderstorm. While many areas may see some rain, amounts don’t look to be all that heavy for most neighborhoods averaging a quarter to a half inch.

Cooler, less humid air will follow just in time for a nice weekend.

It appears there will be better rain chances next week beginning as early as Monday.

