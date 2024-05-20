Near record-breaking temps, developing storms

(WJW) – Very warm with near record-breaking temperatures.

A lake breeze interacting with the warmer temperatures will trigger a few showers and storms in the afternoon today.

These will be small and slow-moving storms, mainly in Northwest Ohio but could drift into Lorain and Cuyahoga Counties between 3 – 6 p.m. If you encounter one of these storms, expect a brief downpour, and then the sun will quickly return.

Rain totals:

Otherwise, summer-like weather continues with the 60s tonight and more upper 80s in the week ahead.

Temperatures are running about 15° above average today through Wednesday. Some may tie or break records on Monday. The normal high is 72°.

The next chance for rain and storms is late afternoon/evening on Wednesday. Showers could linger into Thursday morning as the system stalls to the south.

Overall dry on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures stay a bit above normal (75-80°) following this system as we approach Memorial Day weekend.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

