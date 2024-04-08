‘Near perfect’ forecast for today’s solar eclipse

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We are hours away from the 2024 Solar Eclipse, and the forecast for Mid-Michigan is near perfect.

A weakening low-pressure system will bring a few isolated sprinkles to the area this morning, with dry conditions settling in by daybreak. Dry air will move into Mid-Michigan throughout the rest of the day, decreasing cloud cover for the eclipse this afternoon.







We could see a few high-level, thin clouds develop across the area, but they will likely not obscure our view of the sun.

The forecast continues to trend in the right direction with cloud cover and temperatures for Mid-Michigan. Today, we will have a high in the low 70s, nearly 20 degrees above normal.

The Solar eclipse will start around 1:55 pm and peak around 3:12 this afternoon.

