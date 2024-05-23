Near perfect boating conditions Thursday; Chicago Beaches Officially Open Friday…
Near perfect boating conditions on Lake Michigan Thursday
Sunshine, and far lighter winds will create little or no chop on Lake Michigan.
Tracking two separate wet weather systems expected through the end of the holiday weekend.
Rains won’t be continuous but could be heavy at times
