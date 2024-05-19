Near 90 degrees today with mostly sunny skies

ST. LOUIS — Another very warm one today, with highs near 90. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There’s a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm in northeast Missouri into west-central Illinois, but I expect our region to stay dry.

If it holds together long enough, a dying complex of storms may impact a portion of the viewing area on Monday, but if that’s the case, our far western and northwestern counties could see a few scattered showers earlier in the day. We could also see a few spot storms develop during the afternoon.

Monday’s highs will be a few degrees cooler than today, in the upper 80s. We still have the potential for strong to severe storms Tuesday evening into Tuesday night, ahead of a cold front. On-and-off shower and storm chances continue through the week.

