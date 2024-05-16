Neal wins Beckley mayor’s race

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Once the polls had closed and the votes counted Tuesday, May 14, 2024, Ryan Neal became the City of Beckley’s newest mayor.

He was met with hugs by well-wishers at the Raleigh County Courthouse.

“The thing that I just can’t wrap my head around is that the people of Beckley, the great people that we have here, selected me, and I will never forget that,” Neal said Tuesday night, May 14, 2024, moments after learning of his victory. “I will never forget that.”

With Neal headed for the Beckley mayor’s office, Robert Rappold is finishing his 32nd year of public service.

Rappold had served as mayor since 2016 but chose not to run in the 2024 election.

“Anyhow, I made my announcement, and to some degree, I’ve regretted it since then,” Mayor Rappold said on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

He said he opted not to run so that candidates who would have chosen not to run against him could enter the race.

Two of those candidates later chose not to run, he added.

Neal suggested on Tuesday that Rappold’s decision not to run factored into Neal’s decision to toss his own hat into the race.

The City of Beckley is currently transitioning from a strong mayor form of government to that of a ceremonial mayor

A civil lawsuit before a Raleigh County judge could prevent the transition, but, Neal said on Tuesday that he was prepared to be the best mayor he can be, in whatever role the court decided.

“I’ll talk to the people. I’ll find out what’s important to them,” said Neal. “I’ll pass that message on along to the city council and the city manager, and I’ll hold their feet to the fire to make sure those things are getting done.”

In 2025, Rappold will leave the mayor’s office to Neal.

On Wednesday, Mayor Rappold said he approved of his successor.

“He’s an entrepreneur, and a very likeable young man,” said Mayor Rappold. “I’ve known his parents for a long, long time. He comes from a great family, so I’m very optimistic about his ability to provide good service for the city.”

