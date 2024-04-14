NE Portland street takeover leads to arrests, tows, gun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A multi-agency response to a Northeast Portland street racing takeover led to a number of arrests late Saturday night, police said.

The takeover near Northeast 102nd and Glisan brought hundreds of people — most of them onlookers — to the site. Calls about reckless driving and speed racing brought a heavy police response to the area.

Portland police officers were aided by Gresham police and the Oregon State Police.

A multi-agency response stopped a street racing takeover on NE Glisan in Portland, April 14, 2024 (KOIN)

A spike strip placed by police during a street takeover on NE Glisan in Portland, April 14, 2024 (KOIN)

Hundreds of people were part of a street racing takeover on NE Glisan in Portland, April 14, 2024 (KOIN)

Hundreds of people were part of a street racing takeover on NE Glisan in Portland, April 14, 2024 (KOIN)

Hundreds of people were part of a street racing takeover on NE Glisan in Portland, April 14, 2024 (KOIN)

A multi-agency response stopped a street racing takeover on NE Glisan in Portland, April 14, 2024 (KOIN)

A multi-agency response stopped a street racing takeover on NE Glisan in Portland, April 14, 2024 (KOIN)

A multi-agency response stopped a street racing takeover on NE Glisan in Portland, April 14, 2024 (KOIN)

On Friday night, another street takeover mission on Swan Island led to one arrest and multiple vehicles towed, PPB said.

Just before 8 p.m., Portland officers from North Precinct, the Traffic Division and the Air Support Unit went to the 6000 block of North Cutter Circle. They stopped numerous cars trying to flee the scene.

At least one person was arrested and police seized his Cadillac. At least a dozen cars were towed from that scene.

The investigations into both events are ongoing.

Early statistics released by investigators show 12 cars were towed, a gun was seized and at least six people arrested overall this weekend.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News. PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen said the Friday response was hampered by “limited precinct resources.” But the Saturday response was coordinated with the other agencies “to address a series of takeover events planned by street racing groups” at the same time a stolen vehicle operation was underway in East Precinct.

