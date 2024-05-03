NE Portland house fire triggers ammunition to go off

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A residential 2-alarm house fire in Northeast Portland created a greater-than-normal danger for firefighters as ammunition from inside the house began firing.

The fire in the 300 block of NE 136th broke out around 8 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue said on X. Crews arrived and found heavy fire moving from the basement to the second floor of the house.

The garage was reportedly filled with items and officials said the plywood ceiling material made it difficult to battle from inside. An explosion from inside the garage was reported.

Portland Fire and Rescue battle a blaze at a structure in the Hazelwood Neighborhood. May 2, 2024 (courtesy PF&R)

Firefighters initially went into the house but switched to a defensive posture because of the ammunition and were able to safely get out.

Another fire engine arrived and attached their line to a separate fire hydrant to help battle the blaze.

One person from the house was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

