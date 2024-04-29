NE Ohio man arrested after guns, ammo wrapped in foil found in briefcase at airport

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WJW) — A Youngstown man has been charged after a briefcase was found to contain guns, ammunition and cash at Pittsburgh International Airport Friday, the Allegheny County Police Department reported.

Police were called to the airport just after 8:30 p.m. after the onsite Transportation Security Administration discovered the guns nestled “inside a briefcase lined in roofing tape and sheet metal.” The briefcase itself was placed in another checked bag and police said the guns and ammo were wrapped in tin foil.

Investigators learned the checked items belonged to 26-year-old Luis Rojas Cay. Police took him to Allegheny County Jail after it was discovered the Youngstown man is currently on probation and is not supposed to have firearms.

The weapons were confiscated and Cay was charged with “persons not to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license,” police said.

