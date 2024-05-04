NE Kansas counties issues severe thunderstorm watches

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several counties in northeast Kansas until Saturday morning.

At 9:45 p.m. Friday, May 3, the NWS has issued severe thunderstorm watches for 28 Kansas counties, including seven in northeast Kansas. The watch will be in effect in the following counties until 4 a.m. Saturday, May 4:

Geary

Marshall

Nemaha

Pottawatomie

Riley

Wabaunsee

Washington

According to the NWS, there are threats of possible tornadoes, ping pong sized hail and scattered wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

