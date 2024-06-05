NDOT’s freeway service patrol helps stranded drivers during extreme heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With triple-digit temperatures across the Las Vegas valley, the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Freeway Service Patrol Supervisor Stephen San Filippo has seen an increase in broken-down cars on the freeway during this time of year.

He said this extreme heat can harm your car’s battery, tires, and other parts.

“People aren’t checking their tire pressure like they should or their tires have been dry rotted to the point where it gets really hot they explode and can be pretty dangerous,” San Filippo remarked.

It’s not only dangerous for those pulled over on the highway but it’s a risky job for him too.

“We ask people when they see agencies working on the shoulder especially more so now with all the vehicles breaking down and incidents on the freeway that you slow down and move over,” San Filippo explained.

San Filippo is equipped with all the gear to get you going, like jumper cables and tools.

Nevada Department of Transportation’s Freeway Service Patrol Supervisor Stephen San Filippo (KLAS)

“I do want to remind people to make sure you check your gauges and put fuel in before you hop on the freeway,” he explained.

Truck driver Ray Garcia was stuck on the Russell Road 1-15 ramp for a few hours after his truckload shifted. NDOT’s freeway service patrol helped block off the scene until help arrived.

While this was his first time being stranded on the road, Garcia said he came prepared.

“You have to be aware of the heat you know, because you have to drink a lot of water especially if you’re driving around,” Garcia said. ” Try to stay in the shade ’cause the heat over here is really terrible, I’ll tell you that much, really terrible.”

During hot summer months, San Filippo said drivers can reduce their chances of roadway incidents by preparing their vehicles for summer driving so they don’t end up stuck out here.

“Being that it’s hot, keep some water in your vehicle. If you overheat, you got to check your fluids or cooling system, your oil is the blood that drives your vehicle and without it you get engine damage,” San Filippo added. ” We get to help people, move them out of the freeway or move them to a safer location or fix their problem, it’s definitely rewarding.”

