NDDOT to hold public input meeting on Highway 18 improvements near Portland, N.D.

Mar. 9—PORTLAND, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation will host a public input meeting Tuesday, March 12, to allow those who live in and near Portland, North Dakota, to give comments and ask questions regarding proposed improvements to North Dakota Highway 18.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. at Norseman Hall in Portland, with a formal presentation beginning at 5:30 p.m. A consulting engineer and NNDOT representatives will be at the presentation to answer questions and accept comments. A copy of the presentation is also available on the NDDOT's website at

www.dot.nd.gov/public-input

.

The proposed improvements for Highway 18 focus on different areas of the highway. One part is a mill and overlay, a removal of old asphalt and addition of new, from Center Avenue in Mayville to Fargo Avenue in Portland and an adjacent bike path. Another part will be to reconstruct a portion of Parke Avenue in Portland from Broadway Avenue to Grand Forks Avenue. The curb ramps along Highway 18 and the aforementioned bike path will also be checked for ADA compliance, and pedestrian ramps that are out of compliance will be replaced.

Those unable to go to the meeting can submit written comments through post or email by March 27, and should have "Public Input Meeting — PCN 23583" in the letter heading or email subject. These comments should be sent to Dustin Fanfulik, 3535 South 31st St., Suite 202, Grand Forks, ND, 58201 or dustin.fanfulik@widseth.com.