NCWV Airport Authority springs at opportunity to fund women in aviation

Mar. 20—BRIDGEPORT — The Benedum Airport Authority gave $2,000 toward supporting women in aviation at its Tuesday meeting.

Nine female students from Fairmont State University's Aviation Center of Excellence will travel to Orlando, Florida to attend the annual Women in Aviation International conference. For nine women, it will be an opportunity to begin building a foundation for future careers in aerospace.

"With aviation being so small, who you know and how you can build those relationships, it's going to make their career better," Heather Pitsenbarger, who organized the trip, said. "Plus, they're going to find mentors out there so if they do get into the airline field and flying they already have people they can reach back to for help. Not only pilots they can talk to for advice, maybe help them get a better job."

Pitsenbarger did 70 hours of flight training through Fairmont State University in 2018. She finished flight training in Florida and is a certified private pilot. Pitsenbarger is an advocate for Women in Aviation and is volunteering her time to take the students to the conference.

The board authorized $2,000 to donate for the trip. Pitsenbarger made her introduction at the airport authority meeting, during an update provided by Tracy Miller, president of the Mid Atlantic Aerospace Complex. After completing her introduction, Board Member Mike Romano made an impromptu motion for the authority to make a $2,000 contribution to Pitsenbarger's cause.

Pitsenbarger's efforts to support other women in aviation has an economic motive as well. As an economic developer, Miller works with area companies and has to consider the workforce shortage that impacts the aviation industry nationwide. Miller works with K-12 public education systems and higher education to try to meet the workforce needs of the industry.

"If any kid loves anything in aviation, they can find a pathway in West Virginia," Miller said. "Just about all of the training you need for any aviation job you can find in West Virginia. Almost any job that you want to do in aviation is in West Virginia. That's a good thing for parents, if you don't want your kids to leave. As I work with the companies, this is a way that we're continuing a workforce pipeline by doing important events."

Women in particular are an untapped mine of potential. Only 4.2% of all airline pilots flying air transport are women, and only 2.9% are mechanics, according to Miller. Harnessing this pool of untapped talent might help solve the workforce issue while also providing a pathway to success for women in a traditionally male dominated field.

"We have been trying to grow this and raise awareness and solve some of the problems associated with work shortages," Airport Director Rick Rock said. "To see a group taking it up on their own to support our mission to raise awareness of aviation in West Virginia and be representatives at an international conference is a worthwhile cause."

Pitsenbarger mostly paid for the trip out of pocket. It had been her goal to take a group of female aviation students to the conference for several years, but working through various groups made it difficult to put together. Finally, in December she conducted a straw poll to see if the students wanted to go, and they did. She put the entire trip together across the span of three months. They depart on Thursday for the conference.

With the trip booked, Pitsenbarger now hopes to recoup some of that money. She said she missed the window for grant applications from various aerospace corporations. The trip cost $14,000, so far they've only raised $2,000 of the amount. Pitsenbarger wants to reclaim the money because next year she plans on doing it again, with 20 students instead of a dozen. She said the Fairmont State Foundation is also getting behind her efforts. Miller recently established a North Central West Virginia chapter of Women in Aviation, donations can be made there as well which will be tax deductible and will fund Pitsenbarger.

"We're so excited to do this," Miller said. "I mean, just to do anything to mentor and empower young girls. Whatever they want to do in aviation."

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com