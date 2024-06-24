Sheriff: NJ man flew to Fernandina Beach to attack person with hammer he was playing in online game

A man flew from New Jersey to Northeast Florida to attack a “bad person” he had been playing in an online game, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Edward Kang, 20, is now facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and armed burglary, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is a weird one,” Leeper said when discussing the arrest in a Monday afternoon news conference.

The argument between Kang and the victim, who is around the same age as Kang, happened in ArcheAge, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). Leeper said the game is similar to World of Warcraft and Kang and the victim had never met in person.

Kang’s mother told deputies that he left her home on Thursday evening, according to his arrest report. Leeper said Kang flew from Newark Liberty International Airport at 7:35 p.m. Thursday on a Delta flight to Jacksonville International Airport and got into the area around 2 a.m. Friday.

He completed a mobile check-in Thursday at the Ocean Coast Hotel on Thursday, according to his arrest report.

Kang’s mother told deputies that her son told her he was going to visit a friend he met years ago through an online video game.

After Kang arrived in Fernandina Beach, he went to Ace Hardware, where he purchased a hammer and a flashlight, Leeper said. Receipts for these items were found in his hotel room, Leeper said.

Leeper said that the victim was playing video games late Saturday night into Sunday morning in his bedroom when he went to use the restroom.

Leeper said Kang was able to get into the victim’s home as it was unlocked.

When he opened the door, he saw Kang “standing with a hammer raised in the air in an anticipated strike position,” Leeper said.

Kang was wearing all-black clothes, gloves, and a mask, Leeper said.

The victim’s stepfather woke up to hear screaming, found his stepson on the ground and Kang in possession of a hammer, Leeper said.

The victim and his stepfather were able to restrain Kang until deputies arrived at the home around 2 a.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they saw a significant amount of blood in the entryway of the home. Leeper said the victim has severe head injuries but he has been released from the hospital.

“The suspect was asked why he did what he did. The suspect stated, ‘He is a bad person online,’ talking about the victim,” Leeper said.

Leeper said Kang is not cooperating with investigators at this time and has asked for legal representation.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential real-world consequences of online interactions,” Leeper said. “We urge the public to exercise caution, report any suspicious online behavior to the authorities, and always ensure their homes are securely locked.”

Image provided by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

