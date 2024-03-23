NCMC plans free family activities for Month of the Young Child

PETOSKEY — North Central Michigan College will celebrate the Month of the Young Child with free family activities throughout the month of April.

All events in the college’s Family Activity Series are free and open to all ages and all members of the community.

The schedule of activities includes:

Join local musician Holly Thomson for “Children and Families Sing Together,” an evening of music and merriment, from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, April 5 in the NCMC Library Conference Room.

Let your creativity soar at “Children and Families Create Together,” an interactive event led by local artist and NCMC instructor Egan Franks Holzhausen from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 12. Children of all ages will have the opportunity to explore art and create memorable masterpieces with their family. This is a drop-in event.

In honor of Earth Day, families will get outside for an evening of exploration during “Children and Families Go Outside Together” from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, April 19. The Little Traverse Conservancy will lead this educational outdoor experience. Meet at the NCMC Natural Area Trailhead. This event is weather permitting.

"Highlighting the Month of The Young Child through our Family Activity Series underscores North Central’s dedication to fostering strong beginnings for future leaders,” said Jennifer Wixson, NCMC early childhood education program coordinator and head of the college’s Child Care Initiative, in a statement. “These activities affirm our commitment to nurturing early learning experiences that set the stage for lifelong success."

North Central’s Child Care Initiative (CCI), launched in 2022 with support from the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation and the Frey Foundation, is dedicated to developing a sustainable, viable local child care system in Emmet County. Phase II initiatives are currently underway and include the establishment of the NCMC Child Care and Preschool Program, a four-classroom proof-of-concept prototype built on a true-cost business model.

For the latest updates, activities and events related to the NCMC Child Care Initiative, visit ncmich.edu/cci.

