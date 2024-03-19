NCIS: Sydney future confirmed after season 1

NCIS: Sydney will be back for a second season.

It was announced on Tuesday (March 19) that the first international spin-off of the NCIS franchise will be returning to CBS in the US and Paramount+ around the world (via Deadline).

The series centres around NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) forming a joint task force with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) to investigate cases involving Americans abroad.

The Sydney spin-off features Home and Away star Todd Lasance and Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin) as AFP agents JD Dempsey and Evie Cooper. Former Neighbours star Mavournee Hazel also appears as AFP forensic scientist Blue Gleeson.

NCIS: Sydney, which was created by The Factory's Morgan O'Neill, debuted last November and became an instant critical and streaming success. It ranked as CBS's top-rated new series last autumn, with more than 8 million viewers per episode across multiple platforms.

O'Neill announced the show's renewal: "We're beyond stoked with the response to the first season of the show, both in Australia and around the world, and that the team at NCIS: Sydney is returning for a second season.

"We're especially thrilled to invite our audience deeper into the lives of our core team, peeling back the layers to find out what really makes them tick.

"This will be even more important as we see the bonds of the new family tested to breaking point in the face of a much more potent enemy looming on the horizon."

Earlier this year, cast member Lasance said that the NCIS: Sydney crew were hopeful of a second-season renewal.

"Obviously, I want [the finale's big reveal] to come to fruition and we work all that stuff out," he told TVLine, "but I also want to get into action sequences again. I want to get into some shoot-outs, car chases, some big-scale action things, because that's what NCIS is known for."

The Sydney show is one of several new NCIS spin-offs, as producers are also working on a prequel about Mark Harmon's Gibbs and a companion show bringing back classic characters Ziva and DiNozzo.

NCIS airs on CBS in the US. Seasons 1-20 are streaming on Disney+ in the UK.

