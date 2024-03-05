NCIS prequel show casts its young Gibbs

The upcoming NCIS prequel series has officially cast its young Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

NCIS: Origins, which will follow the earlier years of the character made famous by Mark Harmon in the flagship series, has cast Austin Stowell in the lead role (via TVLine).

Stowell isn't new to the NCIS universe, having previously guest-starred in an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles season two. The actor has also had roles in Whiplash, Fantasy Island and, more recently, starred alongside Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale in romantic comedy The Hating Game.

NCIS: Origins will follow a young Gibbs as he begins his career as a special agent at NCIS Camp Pendleton under the guidance of Mike Franks, who was killed in the flagship series' eighth season. A younger version of Franks, originally played by Muse Watson, has yet to be cast.

Franks' one-time partner Vera Strickland will also appear in the series, though the younger version of Roma Maffia's long-standing character hasn't been cast yet either.

As well as narrating the spin-off, Harmon executive produces alongside his son Sean Harmon. Meanwhile, NCIS writers and producers Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North will serve as co-showrunners and write the pilot episode.

"The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honour to play young Gibbs myself," Sean said of the prequel.

"I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina, David and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character."

Elsewhere in the NCIS universe, Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly are set to return as on-screen couple Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo for a currently untitled Paramount+ spin-off series.

The upcoming series will see the duo on the run across Europe with their daughter after Tony's security firm is attacked.

NCIS: Origins doesn't have a release date yet. NCIS airs on CBS in the US. Seasons 1-20 are streaming on Disney+ in the UK.





