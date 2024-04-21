NCIS investigating after Marine doesn’t report for duty, bank account emptied

SAN DIEGO (KSWB/KUSI) – A North Carolina family is trying to find Marine Corporal Charles Alex Benfield, who has reportedly disappeared from Southern California’s Camp Pendleton.

“We’re all worried. This isn’t normal behavior for Alex, just to leave and not to have any contact with anyone, especially my mom,” Sarah Lazo, Benfield’s sister, told Nexstar’s KSWB/KUSI.

Alex was in downtown San Diego earlier this month when he was detained for public intoxication. He was later released from the McAlister Institute Recovery and Bridge Center on Sunday, April 14.

Lazo explains what the front desk there relayed to authorities.

“He was saying how he was scared, he was going to lose his rank because they had to meet that following morning at 8 a.m., which he had obviously missed. He said he needed to find his phone, so he was going to go search for that,” she said.

A communications director with the Marines told KSWB/KUSI in a statement that Benfied, a field artillery cannoneer assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit “did not report for duty the morning of April 15 following weekend liberty in the San Diego area.”

“The 15th MEU is aware that Cpl. Benfield was detained by San Diego police [on] April 14 and released later that day,” the statement continued, adding that Marines from Benfield’s unit then searched for him in downtown San Diego.

“The safety and accountability of our Marines and sailors is a top priority. The 15th MEU has requested the assistance of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and will continue to attempt to locate Cpl. Benfield to ensure his wellbeing.”

Benfield’s family says because Alex is active duty and NCIS is investigating, San Diego police cannot declare him a missing person, but that’s not stopping them from sharing their own missing persons posters on social media.

“I can understand him being scared to show up after missing a meet, but to completely fall off the face of the earth basically is unlike him at all,” Lazo said.

Benfield loved his job, according to his family, and just reenlisted for four more years with the Marines this past fall, so they can’t accept that he would choose to abandon his duties.

Lazo says Benfield’s phone is dead, but last pinged at the San Diego Police Department. His financial activity is also raising more questions.

“We were able to find out that his bank has been cleared out. There was no money left in it. There were several big amounts of money taken out at different ATMs,” Lazo said.

The family has tried calling hospitals, hotels, and even the medical examiner. The NCIS is asking anyone with information to submit tips online.

