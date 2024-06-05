NCIS investigating death of Pace soldier found onboard NAS Norfolk in Virginia

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the death of a Pace native who died serving in the Navy.

A U.S. Navy spokesperson told the News Journal that Sonar Technician Submarine 3rd Class Timothy Sanders, a 2020 Pace High School graduate, died May 24 onboard Naval Air Station Norfolk in Virginia.

"We deeply mourn the loss of our shipmate, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Sailor's family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time," the Navy said. "The U.S. Navy is cooperating fully with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, who are investigating this incident."

In his obituary, his family said he loved his service to the Navy, loved being a sailor and loved his ship mates like family. He had recently reenlisted with a dream of one day becoming a master chief.

"He was exceptionally smart, and had a voracious appetite for reading, in general he loved to learn. Timmy was kind, gentle, sarcastic, funny, and he was never afraid to show affection. He was always willing to help others, instinctively protective, especially of women and children. Timmy was always filled with Honor and had a Moral Code that had no gray area. We were not surprised when he chose the Navy. He loved the challenges, and opportunities to mentor others. Most of all he loved the 'Brotherhood'," the obituary said.

NCIS continues investigating the incident.

