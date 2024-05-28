Sánchez: Spain is recognizing Palestinian statehood to advance peace

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a press conference at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid. Spain's left-wing government formally announced the recognition of a Palestinian state on Tuesday, after the decision was made last week along with Norway and Ireland. Pool Moncloa/Borja Puig De La Be/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Spain's left-wing government formally announced the recognition of a Palestinian state on Tuesday, after the decision was made last week along with Norway and Ireland.

"This is a historic decision that has a single goal: To help the Israelis and the Palestinians achieve peace," Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in a statement outside his official residence, Moncloa Palace, in Madrid.

Sánchez spoke before the government's Council of Ministers gave its official approval. Their sign off was expected later Tuesday.

In view of the debate on the question of the borders of a state of Palestine, Sánchez said that it was not for Spain to "define the borders of other countries."

The Socialist leader said the state of Palestine "must first and foremost be viable."

To that end, he said: "The West Bank and the Gaza Strip must be connected by a corridor, with East Jerusalem as its capital and united under the legitimate government of the Palestinian Authority."

Sánchez said that his government's decision was not directed against Israel, which he called "a friendly nation that we respect, that we value and with which we want to have the best possible relations."

He said his government is opposed to the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and strongly condemns the attacks the militants launched on Israel on October 7.

However, recognition is "the only way to a two-state solution."