NCGOP chair encourages citizens to vote

The head of the North Carolina Republican Party is encouraging people to plan to vote.

NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley visited SouthPark last week as part of his Protect the Vote tour.

He says North Carolina’s election security is a lot better than many other states.

He encouraged Republicans to talk to people who are on the fence about who to support.

“Everybody in North Carolina has heard me say it,” Whatley said. “My former staff at NCGOP hates me when I do it, so I am going to do it again. The most important thing you can do in an election cycle is have a five-minute conversation with an undecided voter.”

The Mecklenburg County GOP chair also addressed the crowd.

She said her goal is to get 200,000 Republicans from Mecklenburg County to vote.

