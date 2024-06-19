NCDOT gears up for hurricane season with essential prep work

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has begun preparations for hurricane season, according to reports from WCTI.

Crews said they have to be ready for a variety of situations and they start planning now to take care of life at home and on the job.

Chainsaws, road closure signs, and traffic cones are just a few of the things NCDOT keeps in stock for hurricane season.

Then we get our chainsaws ready just in case there are down trees. Our barricades, our trailers, our high-water signs, our trucks, and other equipment such as that,” said Transportation Supervisor, Chris Blizzard.

And while DOT workers told WCTI it’s not their favorite thing to do, it is necessary. Because with any tropical storm, there is the potential for high winds and high water which can both lead to damage.

“Snow melts. These trees don’t get their selves up,” said Transportation Supervisor Jeffery Mitchell.

The preparations don’t just involve getting equipment ready, it also includes getting ready at home.

“It’s tough sometimes being away from your family and making sure everything is secure at home. Before we were called out. Because we can be gone days at a time without being able to see our family, our home, being able to assist the damage at our own home,” said DOT employee Clayton Quinn.

DOT workers said they can be away from home for weeks at a time before and after a storm. They are out clearing debris, directing traffic, and making way for safe travels. A process they say is not always quick and easy.

“It takes time. You cannot rush it. If you’re out there and you’re trying to rush, that’s when people get hurt and killed,” says Quinn.

The forecast is for an active hurricane season, but the DOT workers told WCTI they are ready for whatever Mother Nature throws our way.

