NCDOT awarded $1.9 million contract to improvement roads

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been awarded a $1.9 million contract to improve more than five miles of roads in Mecklenburg County.

Crews will mill, resurface, reconstruct shoulders, and update pavement markings on ten secondary roads.

ALSO READ: Charlotte’s roads are crowded. Is the solution more roads or fewer drivers?

Those roads include:

Brown Mill Road

Capps Road

Amanda Drive

Oakberry Court

Thomas Road

Bounty Court

Hagers Ferry Road

Red Buckboard Lane

Trace Chain Lane

Halter Drive

NCDOT said the contactor, Blythe Brothers Asphalt Co., LLC, will not be permitted to install lane closures from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday nights and during major holidays.

It’s expected to be completed in the fall 2025.

VIDEO: Charlotte’s roads are crowded. Is the solution more roads or fewer drivers?