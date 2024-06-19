NCDOT awarded $1.9 million contract to improvement roads

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been awarded a $1.9 million contract to improve more than five miles of roads in Mecklenburg County.

Crews will mill, resurface, reconstruct shoulders, and update pavement markings on ten secondary roads.

Those roads include:

  • Brown Mill Road

  • Capps Road

  • Amanda Drive

  • Oakberry Court

  • Thomas Road

  • Bounty Court

  • Hagers Ferry Road

  • Red Buckboard Lane

  • Trace Chain Lane

  • Halter Drive

NCDOT said the contactor, Blythe Brothers Asphalt Co., LLC, will not be permitted to install lane closures from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday nights and during major holidays.

It’s expected to be completed in the fall 2025.

