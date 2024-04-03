NCDHHS launches 'Fight the Bite' campaign
Most diagnoses of tick-borne diseases are reported between June and September.
Meta's AI image generator seems to be biased toward creating images of people of the same race, even when explicitly prompted otherwise.
The next Ubisoft Forward showcase is set for June 10. We'll likely learn more about the future of Assassin's Creed and probably get another look at Star Wars Outlaws.
Ford is the latest to report strong first quarter sales.
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
RM Sotheby's is selling a 2015 Fiat 500L used by Pope Francis in 2015, and the roughly 800-mile people-mover could sell for up to $100,000.
Tesla tumbled after the EV maker reported a significant delivery miss for the first quarter. The Q1 delivery report comes after Tesla warned in January that its vehicle volume growth rate would be "notably lower" than in 2023.
After menopause, declining estrogen levels can lead to rapidly rising risks of heart attack and heart disease, a new study suggests.
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist on Monday. The team called up top prospect Justin Foscue to replace him on the roster.
Buying a home can feel financially out of reach. Learn why house prices are so high and how today’s costs compare to historical housing prices.
Amazon is removing its Just Walk Out technology from Fresh grocery stores. This is part of a larger effort to revamp the chain of retail food stores.
GM reported Q1 sales figures for the US that topped estimates, though they were down compared to a year ago due to lower fleet sales. GM said sales of trucks and pickups powered results at the retail level.
The NHTSA blames distraction, intoxicated drivers, no seatbelts, and speeding for the stubbornly high number of traffic deaths.
Why people say they aren’t taking sick days — and how their colleagues feel about it when they do.
Tucked inside Canoo's 2023 earnings report is a nugget regarding the use of CEO Tony Aquila's private jet — just one of many expenses that illustrates the gap between spending and revenue at the EV startup. Canoo posted Monday its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings for 2023 in a regulatory filing that shows a company burning through cash as it tries to scale up volume production of its commercial electric vehicles and avoid the same fate as other EV startups, like recently bankrupt Arrival.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is back to its record low price of $299. It debuted last fall with a score of 92 from us.
The first details emerged Monday from Google’s settlement of a class-action lawsuit over Chrome’s tracking of Incognito users. Filed in 2020, the suit could have required the company to pay $5 billion in damages.
Joel Embiid has missed two months with a meniscus injury.
Microsoft is now selling Teams as a separate entity from Office 365 to customers worldwide.
This comprehensive EV primer, "Electric Vehicle Statistics 2024," from MarketWatch, examines EV sales, market share, environmental effects, mileage figures and more.