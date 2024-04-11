NCCU makes arrest in on-campus shooting, says more arrests on the way

A North Carolina Central University student has been arrested and charged in connection with last week’s shooting in a residence hall, and more arrests are expected, the school said Wednesday.

A student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on April 2 after they were shot inside Lawson Street Residence Hall.

The shooting prompted an NCCU Eagle Alert, which said there was an “armed and dangerous person” on Lawson Street. The campus was on lockdown for almost three hours, until about 12:50 a.m. on April 3, when Campus Police Chief Damon Williams said there no longer was any threat to the community.

On Wednesday, NCCU said police arrested Eric Randall, a student at the Durham university. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon.

The university said “additional arrests” would be “forthcoming.” The university did not provide details about Randall’s connection to the incident.

The university also has not provided any updates on the condition of the student taken to the hospital.

On the night of the shooting, police responded to a call about 10:15 p.m. about possible gunshots at the dorm near Fayetteville Street, The News & Observer previously reported.

Emergency Medical Services workers on campus for an unrelated medical call “rendered aid to one person who sustained one or more gunshot wounds” and who was taken to Duke University Hospital, the university said.

The following day, the university said they had learned “physical identities of the suspects..”

Residence halls on campus require card-key entry at all hours, said Stephen W. Fusi, chief brand officer for the university, in an email last week.