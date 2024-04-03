NCCU police investigating overnight shooting on Durham campus. 1 taken to hospital.

N.C. Central University police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital and locked down the campus for two hours Tuesday night.

Police got a call around 10:15 p.m. about possible gunshots at Lawson Street Residence Hall near Fayetteville Street, south of downtown Durham.

Emergency Medical Services workers on campus for an unrelated medical call “rendered aid to one person who sustained one or more gunshot wounds” and who was taken to Duke University Hospital, the university said in a news release at 1:47 a.m.

The release did not specify where the person, whose name was not released, had been shot.

It also did not say whether the person shot was a student or how serious their injuries were.

NCCU police officers were in the area to do proactive safety checks of the residence hall, the release stated.

“The officers were able to respond quickly to assess the situation and the order for a campus lockdown was initiated,” it stated.

An NCCU Eagle Alert said there was an “armed and dangerous person on Lawson Street, and instructed those on campus to “shelter in place until further notification,” reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner

At a 12:50 a.m. briefing, Campus Police Chief Damon Williams said the lockdown was over and there was no longer any threat to the community, ABC11 reported. At that time, the chief would not confirm anyone had been shot, the station reported.

No information has been released about any arrest or a suspect.

Counselors will be available at Lawson Street Residence Hall for residents and students who would like to speak with someone starting at at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.