NCAA WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT: Notre Dame's opener brings sharp start to NCAA Tournament

Mar. 23—SOUTH BEND — A drama-free opener is what short-handed 2-seeded Notre Dame needed in its NCAA Tournament first round contest Saturday. Pleasing plenty dressed in green, the Fighting Irish left no doubt in the 81-67 win over the 15-seeded Kent State Golden Flashes.

In a game full of stars, junior guard Sonia Citron was the brightest. Citron scored 29 points on 13-of-20 shooting, guiding the Irish through a mostly clean performance.

"She was fantastic tonight and exactly what we needed as far as just settling our offense down," Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey said. "She shot with confidence, she took the right shots [and] she played with great pace."

Even with the lead for all but three minutes of Saturday afternoon's contest, Notre Dame couldn't quite hammer in the final nail as Kent State opened up the third quarter with a spurt to get within 13.

Despite a turnover on the first possession out of the locker room, Kent State found openings not often obtained in the first half. Cashing in, the Flashes were off to a 5-0 run. Notre Dame countered with the next seven before a slower pace dictated the remainder of the quarter.

Citron scored just four points in the frame while the Irish shot 4-of-13 from the floor. Notre Dame, who ran out seven players Saturday, were left searching for openings in the third period, often settling for contested takes.

"I think we were just getting stagnant," Citron said. "I think we were settling for outside shots."

Up 59-46 to begin the final quarter, Notre Dame's shrinking lead didn't cause much concern. Circus-transition passes were made easy for freshman Hannah Hidalgo who found Citron on the receiving end often. When the Flashes got within 12, Citron knocked down a third 3-pointer and scored a layup inside. Hidalgo converted her layup and foul shot, putting the homestanding Irish up 77-57 with four minutes to play.

Going on to win 81-67, the Irish were off to the second round without much trouble in the tournament opener.

Notre Dame shot 35-of-67 from the floor, assisting 24 times on the 35 makes. They led 49-30 at halftime. Hidalgo added another double-double to the resume, scoring 14 points and adding 11 assists.

"Our team is so special," said graduate guard Anna DeWolfe, who finished with 12 points. "We have, not depth, but depth in who can score and whose night it's going to be and I think that's what makes it so hard to guard because any night it's anyone's given day."

DEWOLFE GETS LONG-AWAITED TOURNAMENT START

While the stars in South Bend are certainly the trio of Hildago, Citron and Maddy Westbeld, a talent hiding in between is DeWolfe.

Playing four years at Fordham, the guard was searching for something when she jumped in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ivey told her what she wanted to hear.

"That was the biggest reason why I transferred," DeWolfe said about landing at a destination that could make it to the NCAA Tournament. "When I got on with my first call with coach Ivey she was like 'if this is what you want this is where you need to come' and she said to me that 'if you come here, you're going to win a championship.'"

Her first trip to the tournament featured a sold-out Purcell Pavilion on the Irish's home court. During introductions, she was the last name called.

"Starting with A.D., it's her first NCAA game so I was really, really excited for her just coming into this game which is something we talked about in recruiting was if she wanted to go to the postseason," Ivey said. "It meant a lot to me."

DeWolfe wasn't shy for the moment, creating extra offensive possessions and utilizing them to slip to the basket in the early going.

Her moment at the highest collegiate level was soaked in.

"I was actually talking with one of my classmates the other day about just enjoying this moment knowing that I get another chance to step on this court and wear this jersey," DeWolfe said.

FALLING IN FOUL TROUBLE

One of the limitations with the small roster the Irish have is that defending without fouling is vital to keeping the top talent on the floor. It hasn't been much trouble this season, but the tournament opener gave an early look at what might happen if it were to occur.

Nat Marshall, starting in just her second game this season joined Westbeld and Hidalgo in finishing with four fouls. Ivey was forced to rest the trio throughout the contest to avoid a disastrous situation.

KK Bransford and Becky Obinma helped off the bench but neither provides the same offensive and defensive identity Notre Dame needs. In a game against an outmatched No. 15 seed, the Irish were able to work with it. Ivey isn't hoping to find out if the same happens against a greater opponent.

"We've been in this environment before so I'm hoping that this was the worst of it," Ivey said. "I thought we fouled and had some defensive lapses that put us in a bad situation with foul trouble. Hopefully that was a lesson for us and we can do better on Monday."

"Coach talks a lot about adjusting to the refs," DeWolfe said. "I think we struggled a little bit with that today. But I think adjusting to the what the refs are calling is really important to us down the stretch."

Notre Dame (27-6) will face No. 7 Ole Miss on Monday with a time still to be determined. The Rebels were 67-55 winners over No. 10 Marquette after pulling away in the final quarter. Four Ole Miss players reached double digits in scoring with Madison Scott scoring 20.

NCAA WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

No. 15 Kent State — 10; 20; 16; 21 — 67

No. 2 Notre Dame — 22; 27; 10; 22 — 81

No. 2 Notre Dame advances to the Round of 32 to face the #7 Ole Miss/#10 Marquette winner

