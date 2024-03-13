NC Zoo ranks No. 3 for Best Zoo 2024 in 10Best by USA Today

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Traveling for a family vacation with the kiddos and not sure where to go? You don’t have to worry about leaving the state because the North Carolina Zoo is ranked among the best ten zoos in the country.

The N.C. Zoo in Asheboro ranked No. 3 out of 10 for Best Zoo 2024 for 10Best by USA Today.

A panel of experts nominated their top picks for best zoos across the country based on the fields of animal care and enrichment and opened voting to the public to determine the winners.

Other ranked zoos were the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in Ohio for the number two spot and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Nebraska as number one.

To check out the full list of zoos ranked for 10Best, click here.

