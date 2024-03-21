NC told Duke Energy to cut carbon emissions. What’s happened and what’s supposed to.

A state law passed in 2021 requires Duke Energy to eliminate 70% of its 2005 carbon dioxide emissions by 2025 unless the N.C. Utilities Commission approves certain exemptions. The law also requires Duke to reach net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

This timeline describes what’s happened so far and what Duke is planning.

Oct. 13, 2021: House Bill 951 is signed into law. The energy bill requires Duke Energy to eliminate 70% of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 unless the N.C. Utilities Commission agrees that deeper reductions can be accomplished by building offshore wind farms or small modular nuclear reactors. The law also requires Duke to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, with the utility able to buy carbon offsets for up to 5% of its carbon dioxide emissions.

Dec. 30, 2022: The N.C. Utilities Commission issues it first carbon plan order, allowing Duke to pursue an “all of the above” approach to new energy generation. Specific actions include requiring Duke to procure 2,350 megawatts of new solar by 2028, requiring Duke to retire its six coal plants in North Carolina by 2035, and extending the licenses at its three existing nuclear plants. Critics said the order was based on a Duke-proposed plan that misses the 2030 deadline.

Aug. 17, 2023: Duke submits an updated resource plan that also reduces carbon dioxide emissions. Proposed changes include a new advanced nuclear plant at its Belews Creek facility in Stokes County; replacing coal plants with hydrogen-capable natural gas facilities at the Roxboro and Marshall plants; and adding 6,000 megawatts of storage by 2031.

Jan. 31, 2024: Duke submits an amendment to its resource plan update, saying that increased demand for electricity in the 2030s will require it to add more resources than expected, including hydrogen-capable natural gas plants, solar and storage and, potentially, an offshore wind farm.

March 14, 2024: Duke asks the state Utilities Commission for permission to build two hydrogen-capable natural-gas power plants to replace coal-fired units at its Marshall Steam Station. The name will change to the Marshall Energy Complex.

2029: Duke expects the two new Marshall Energy Complex natural-gas units to be online.

2030: Duke is supposed to meet the 70% reduction from 2005 levels or receive an exemption from the N.C. Utilities Commission.

2031: Duke expects to retire its two coal-fired units at Marshall.

2035: This is the earliest it will be able to achieve the 70% reduction from 2005 levels while maintaining affordability and reliability, according to Duke’s 2024 resource plan update. It is also the year that the new Marshall power plants will begin using a fuel mix that is 1% hydrogen.

2038: Duke says it needs to generate an extra 44.5 gigawatts of energy by 2038 to meet demand from growing manufacturing companies and others. The fuel mix for its power plants is supposed to be 2% hydrogen.

2041: The fuel mix for Duke’s gas- and hydrogen-powered plants is expected to rise to 3% hydrogen.

2050: Duke is required to reach carbon neutrality, with Duke able to procure offsets for up to 5% of the 2005 emissions. It’s power plants are supposed to begin operating solely on hydrogen.

2064: End of the expected lifespan of the two natural-gas units Duke wants to build at Marshall.