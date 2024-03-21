NC superintendent candidate doesn’t address tweet calling for president’s execution

The Republican candidate for state superintendent for North Carolina is not commenting on her past tweets calling for former President Barack Obama to be executed on live television.

CNN unearthed the 2020 tweet by Michele Morrow and a reporter questioned her about it on Wednesday night.

The Political Beat Candidate Guide: North Carolina primary elections

“Do you still stand by your comments about former President Barack Obama and that he should be executed, calling for other presidents. Do you stand by that?” CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz asked.

“Have a good night,” she replied.

Morrow told CNN she only wants to discuss education issues.

On Thursday, the Democratic party and Democratic candidate for state superintendent Mo Green held a news conference in Raleigh. Green said that behavior and language shouldn’t be tolerated.

“At a time we are working strenuously to make our schools safer, I hope you’ll agree we cannot allow this type of violent rhetoric in our schools,” Green said.

Green is the former superintendent of Guilford County Schools. Morrow is a home school teacher. Both are making their first run for the state’s top education job.

(WATCH BELOW: NC Superintendent of Public Instruction Race)







