NC student charged with assault after allegedly slapping teacher in viral video

A North Carolina high schooler has been charged with assault after allegedly being caught on camera slapping a teacher during a profanity-filled exchange.

The incident involving the unidentified juvenile occurred at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem on April 15, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said on Facebook. Video posted online shows the student standing over a teacher who is seated before striking her in the face.

"Do you think that affected me in any way?" the teacher can be heard asking.

"Want me to hit you again?" the student says, while stepping up and repeating the question.

The assault caught on video took place at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on April 15, 2024.

"I don't want it," the teacher says, before she is struck again. The hit is so hard that her glasses fly off her face while the teenager continues his profanity-filled rant.

"Ain't nobody even coming. You got slapped," the student says. "B----, go back to teaching."

Police outside the school where a teacher was attacked by a student last week in North Carolina.

The school's principal, Noel Keener, told parents in a message that the student would face disciplinary action in addition to criminal charges for "inappropriate and unsettling" behavior, according to local TV station WGHP.

Neither the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools spokesperson nor the superintendent responded to a Fox News Digital inquiry about what happened, but Superintendent Tricia McManus told WGHP that the student's "behavior will not be tolerated" and her focus was on making sure the "teacher is taken care of and has the support needed to navigate through the lasting effects of this incident."

The superintendent also plans to recommend expulsion from the school district in a hearing separate from the legal ones.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill spoke at a press conference last week about the assault at the school.

"All of us should be outraged when those who educate us can be assaulted," FCSO Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said in his department's release. "We are praying for wholeness for those students who witnessed this and the educator involved."

The student faces one charge of communicating threats and two charges of misdemeanor assault. The sheriff's office says no additional information will be released since he is a juvenile.

Former teachers at the school told WFMY-TV they were not surprised after seeing the now-viral video of the assault circulating online, adding that behavioral problems at the school took a turn for the worse when students returned to the classroom following COVID-19 closures.





