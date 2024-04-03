New-to-NC stores coming to Charlotte mall

Charlotte Premium Outlets will add two stores new to North Carolina in the coming months.

A retail store by retired pro golfer and entrepreneur Greg Norman that carries luxury, performance apparel should open there in late summer, across from Levi’s, according to a press release. The legendary Australian golfer established the Greg Norman Collection in 1992.

Another store tailored to the outdoors is set to open in late spring at Charlotte Premium Outlets. Huk, a performance apparel brand for anglers, will be located across from Polo Ralph Lauren.

