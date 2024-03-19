NC State sophomore LJ Thomas enters transfer portal after missing ACC Tournament

N.C. State basketball guard LJ Thomas entered the transfer portal Monday the first day it opened, multiple outlets reported. He is the first Wolfpack player to enter the portal.

Thomas did not travel with the team to Washington, D.C., for the ACC Tournament, and has not been with the program for the past week.

The sophomore appeared in 12 games this season, averaging 2.6 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. His best performance came against Maryland-Eastern Shore in December, when he recorded 10 points.

Thomas has not played since Feb. 2 against Georgia Tech, when he played for 14 seconds. His last game with significant minutes came on Jan. 30 against Miami, when he contributed two assists in eight minutes.

As a true freshman, Thomas played in 30 games. He averaged 2.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest.