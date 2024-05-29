NC agents make drug arrests, seize guns in investigation of downtown Raleigh bars

N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement agents charged suspects with drug and other crimes and seized nine guns in an investigation into criminal activity in downtown Raleigh bars, the agency said Wednesday.

In January, ALE received complaints about drugs being sold at Big Easy on Fayetteville Street, Cardinal Bar on North West Street and Davie Bar on South Blount Street Suite 101, according to an N.C. Department of Public Safety news release.

Special agents bought cocaine and marijuana from employees and patrons at Big Easy, a patron at Davie Bar, and two patrons at Cardinal Bar — all part of a bigger enforcement initiative the ALE said it is conducting in the downtown area.

Two employees and multiple patrons were charged with felony and misdemeanor drug charges. ALE also searched the home of Matthew Moretz on Grinding Stone Drive in Raleigh where they seized nine firearms, over half ounce of cocaine, 16 grams of Alprazolam and Adderall pills, according to the release.

The suspects and their charges

The release stated these individuals were charged:

Matthew Brown, 46, of Raleigh (employee of Big Easy):

conspiracy to sell cocaine

two counts of allowing criminal conduct on licensed premises

possession of cocaine

possession of drug paraphernalia

Kayla Boyd, 24, of Raleigh (employee of Big Easy):

conspiracy to sell cocaine

allow criminal conduct on licensed premises

Antonyo Armstead, 29 of Raleigh (patron of Big Easy):

possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

sell cocaine

deliver cocaine

possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

sell marijuana

deliver marijuana

conspire to sell cocaine

possession of drug paraphernalia

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Matthew Moretz, 41, of Raleigh (patron of Davie Bar):

two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

possession with intent to sell and deliver amphetamine dextroamphetamine

sell cocaine

possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school

maintain dwelling to keep and maintain controlled substances

possession of marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeremy Booth, 46, of Raleigh (patron of Cardinal):

possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

sell marijuana

deliver marijuana

Alvin Ampaire, 31, of Cary (patron of Cardinal):

possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

sell marijuana

deliver marijuana

What will happen next?

ALE special agents will submit a report to the Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

The commission could sanction Big Easy for employees possessing and selling controlled substances and Cardinal for employees consuming alcoholic beverages while working.

Sanctions could include a fine, suspension, or revocation of the business’ ABC permits.

What is Alcohol Law Enforcement?

ALE’s 111 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.