NC soccer coach charged with child sexual assault, arrested in SC

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lincoln County detectives charged Maxwell Sidney Fletcher, 30, with felony sexual assault.

On May 15, deputies were dispatched to a call concerning the sexual assault of a minor. Following the investigation, Fletcher of Mount Holly was arrested in Gaffney, S.C. on May 17.

He is being held Gaffney Detention Center on a fugitive from justice warrant. He also has pending felony warrants in Lincoln and Catawba counties.

Detective Hendrix said Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will begin the process of extraditing Fletcher back to North Carolina next week.

Fletcher worked as an East Lincoln High School soccer coach.

This investigation is still ongoing and includes multiple jurisdictions in North and South Carolina.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

