NC shooting suspect arrested in Rowan County after days on the run: PD

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who allegedly fired multiple shots at an Archdale business and fled the scene this week was arrested on Friday night, according to the Archdale Police Department.

According to police, Joshua Blaine Arquette, 36, went into Carolina Container on Tuesday morning and fired multiple shots before leaving the scene in a stolen white Ford F-350. No one was hurt, but the shooting did leave behind property damage.

The F-450 was later found abandoned near Thompson Heath Road, near where Arquette allegedly stole another truck, a silver 2004 Nissan Titan.

Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office found the stolen 2004 Nissan Titan abandoned in the middle of the street on the 500 block of Corriher Grange Road.

He was arrested in Rowan County by the Kannapolis Police Department at 8:53 p.m. Arquette was arrested at the Oyo Hotel on 3100 Cloverleaf Parkway.

Shots fired

Tuesday morning, Archdale Dispatch confirmed that there was an “active investigation in the area of Comanche Drive/Cheyenne Drive area of Archdale with officers on the scene”

According to police, a man, later identified as Arquette fired multiple shots at Carolina Container before leaving the scene in a white truck. Officers responded to the scene at about 9:07 a.m.

Police have not released any information regarding a possible motive.

After the shooting

Randolph County deputies believed they found the getaway truck at 11 a.m. when investigators discovered a white Ford F-450, which had been stolen out of Davidson County, abandoned in a field off of Thompson Heath Road.

At 10:43 a.m., reports started coming in claiming that there was an armed person — believed to be Arquette — in the area of Beckerdite Road and Thompson Heath Road in Sophia. Multiple callers said a man carrying firearms was knocking on doors and asking to use a phone, as well as going through vehicles.

Shortly after, a silver 2004 Nissan Titan truck with a diamond plate toolbox was stolen from Thompson Heath Road, and a caller reported that a silver Nissan truck matching the description was speeding on Beckerdire Road at U.S. 311 and may have taken I-74 south toward I-85.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 500 block of Corriher Grange Road at about 8:59 p.m. on Tuesday. At the scene, investigators found an unoccupied 2004 Nissan Titan parked in the middle of the road. Deputies ran the plate and learned that the truck had been linked to Arquette. The truck was towed and secured.

Charges

Archdale police have pending charges against Arquette for felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony discharging a weapon into an occupied property, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor injury to personal property and misdemeanor discharging a firearm in the city.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office charged Arquette with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor injury to real property.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has pending charges against Arquette for two counts felony larceny of a firearm, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Schools on lockdown

Randolph County Schools said that, on Tuesday, “Wheatmore Middle School was placed on full lockdown from 9:22 a.m. to 9:28 a.m. and then was directly moved to modified lockdown from 9:28 a.m. to 9:54 a.m.”

New Market Elementary was placed on modified lockdown from 11:05 a.m. until 1:10 p.m.

The following schools were placed on modified lockdown from around 11:30 a.m. to just after 1 p.m.:

Level Cross Elementary

Randleman Elementary

Trindale Elementary

Trinity Elementary

Archdale Elementary

Hopewell Elementary

John Lawrence Elementary

Trinity Middle

Wheatmore Middle

Randleman Middle

Wheatmore High

Trinity High

Randleman High

“This action was taken due to safety concerns in the community. With each lockdown event, a telephone message was sent to the parents of students at each affected school,” Randolph County Schools said.

