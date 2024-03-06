Will NC Senator Mike Woodard stave off Democratic primary challenge? Early results.

Note: This story will be updated throughout the evening. Refresh the page for the newest version.

Sophia Chitlik is leading incumbent Mike Woodard in the Democratic primary for North Carolina’s Senate District 22, according to early returns.

As of 8:12 p.m., the challenger had 57.92% of the vote. Only early voting and absentee by-mail ballots have been counted so far.

Woodard is the only member of Durham’s legislative delegation to face a primary challenger. It’s the first time in a decade that a fellow Democrat has challenged Woodard for the District 22 seat, which he has held since 2012.

Critics took aim at Woodard for voting to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto three times last year.

Woodard defended his work on those bills in a 2023 interview with The News & Observer, saying the Democratic caucus supported them before the vetoes, which he called a “curveball at the 11th hour.”

The bills focused on consumer fees and government audits and all Democrats except Woodard voted against the veto overrides. Two passed the Senate unanimously the first time around. Democrats were split on the third in the initial vote.

Senator Mike Woodard speaks against HB 324 during debate on the Senate floor on Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. The bill was passed and set new rules on how schools can teach about racism.

Woodard said he’s had to work with Republicans to accomplish anything, because they’ve held a majority or supermajority throughout his tenure.

“I’m always going to be there trying to negotiate to make things better,” he said. “You can be the naysayer, but you will not be very effective.”

Chitlik is from California and moved to Durham in 2017. She positioned herself as a progressive who would fight for caregivers, touting her identity as a working mom and experience working for former President Barack Obama.

“We need someone representing this district who is aligned with our values and priorities. We need new energy,” Chitlik told INDY Week.

Sophia Chitlik, candidate for NC Senate District 22

Chitlik gained early momentum when she snapped up the endorsements of Durham’s major political action committees, the People’s Alliance and Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People.

But Woodard earned INDY Week’s endorsement and has long ties in local political circles. He served on the City Council for seven years beginning in 2005 and placed second in the 2023 mayoral race.

Terms in the state legislature last two years.

All six North Carolina General Assembly members from Durham are Democrats. Some will face challengers in November, but the seats are considered safe for the Democratic Party.

Woodard or Chitlik will face Libertarian Ray Ubinger .

Durham’s other state senator, Natalie Murdock (District 20), has a Republican challenger in Christopher Partain .

State House representative Ray Jeffers (District 2) will face Republican Jason Chambers .

Three House members are unchallenged: Vernetta Alston (District 29), Marcia Morey (District 30), and Zack Hawkins (District 31).