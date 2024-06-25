NC Senate approves bill legalizing medical marijuana 36-10; measure goes to House next

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is one step closer to legalizing medical marijuana after the Senate passed a bill 36-10 Monday night.

“Anytime cannabis comes up in the conversation in North Carolina, especially when that conversation is able to be moved forward in the right direction, I always like to be here to make sure the voice of the people is the loudest in the room,” said Chris Suttle, an advocate for legalization.

Suttle says he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor several years ago when he began microdosing cannabis.

“When they told me that it had first shrunk, that I was going to dedicate my life to cannabis, because cannabis saved me.”

Several amendments are now part of the legislation, including stricter ID requirements and restrictions on packaging to ensure they’re less likely to be advertised toward children.

Several Republicans again voiced concern about cannabis ahead of Monday’s vote.

“This is just a precursor for the legalization of recreational marijuana,” said Senator Tom McInnis. He and other GOP lawmakers also questioned its medicinal effectiveness.

The bill will now head to the House for consideration, where its path is not so clear.

“Another measure that we sent to the House, I hope they take it up,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger.

In addition to medicinal marijuana, the legislation also includes further state regulations on hemp.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.