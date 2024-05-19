NC Senate advances bill that could lead to juvenile cases beginning in Superior Court
Teens who commit certain felonies may soon have their cases start outside of juvenile court in North Carolina.
Senate lawmakers have advanced a juvenile justice modification bill.
This means 16- to 18-year-olds accused of certain felonies would have their cases begin in Superior Court before seeing if the juvenile court is more appropriate.
The offenses range from first-degree murder to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Supporters of the proposed bill say it is not a rollback of the raise the age law.
The bill will have to pass the House before going to the governor.
