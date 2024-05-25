NC, SC join lawsuit to break up Live Nation and Ticketmaster

The U.S. Department of Justice yesterday sued Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and wholly owned subsidiary Ticketmaster LLC “for monopolization and other unlawful conduct that thwarts competition in markets across the live entertainment industry.”

The Justice Department claims in its suit that it wants to restore competition in the live concert ticket industry and lower ticket prices for concert-goers.

“We allege that Live Nation relies on unlawful, anticompetitive conduct to exercise its monopolistic control over the live events industry in the United States at the cost of fans, artists, smaller promoters and venue operators,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“The result is that fans pay more in fees, artists have fewer opportunities to play concerts, smaller promoters get squeezed out, and venues have fewer real choices for ticketing services. It is time to break up Live Nation-Ticketmaster.”

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and is supported by the attorneys general of 29 states plus Washington, D.C. North Carolina and South Carolina are among those states.

