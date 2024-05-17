NC REAL ID deadline approaches. What to know about getting one in time

Time is running out to get a REAL ID, with the deadline less than a year away for travelers in the U.S.

As part of the REAL ID Act, it is required to have a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board commercial flights and access certain federal facilities beginning May 7, 2025.

Though you will need one for federally regulated commercial flights and buildings, N.C. REAL ID licenses and identification cards are optional for state residents.

“Having an N.C. REAL ID can make it more convenient if you frequently fly or visit military bases, nuclear sites, federal prisons, federal courthouses or other federal facilities,” according to the North Carolina DMV website. “If you don’t want or have an N.C. REAL ID, don’t worry. You will still be able to fly and visit these facilities. You will just need to provide additional identification, along with your standard license or ID.

With the deadline approaching for federal agencies to begin enforcing the new rules, here’s what to know about getting a REAL ID in North Carolina:

How do I get a N.C. REAL ID? What documentation is needed to get one?

The new law about REAL ID does not go into effect until May 7, 2025 but you are able to obtain one now. You need the following documents when visiting a NC DMV office to get a N.C. REAL driver’s license or identification card— which, like a state identification card, is for those who need a photo ID but not a driver’s license.

Here is a list of examples of acceptable documentation you can bring when getting a REAL ID:

Identity and date of birth: Birth certificate, U.S. passport or valid, unexpired foreign passport

Social Security number: Social Security card, 1099 tax form, W-2 form or payroll record with full Social Security number

North Carolina residency: North Carolina Vehicle Registration Card, insurance policy or title, voter precinct card, utility bill, school records, housing lease or contract, mortgage statement, property or income tax statement, military orders or documents, or any document issued by the federal government, state or a county or city in North Carolina

Legal presence and lawful status: Consular Report of Birth Abroad, Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card, unexpired Employment Authorization Document, Certificate of Naturalization, Certificate of Citizenship or a valid, unexpired foreign passport (must be accompanied by an affixed valid, unexpired U.S. visa and I-94 Arrival/Departure Record)

Name change: Certified marriage license/certificate, divorce decree, document from the courts or Register of Deeds, original or certified international marriage licenses with a Name Change Affidavit

Can I get a N.C. REAL ID if I renew my license online?

You must get your first N.C. REAL ID driver license or ID card in person at a NCDMV driver license office, but afterwards, you will be able to renew it online going forward.

Can I legally drive if I don’t get a NC REAL ID?

The N.C. REAL ID is similar to a traditional license, but with a star at the top to mark that it is a REAL ID Act-compliant driver license.

Since it is optional, the NCDMV says you do not need one to drive, vote, apply for federal benefits, or enter a federal facility that does not require an ID, such as a post office.

What federal facilities across the state will require an N.C. REAL ID?

Once the REAL ID Act goes into effect, military bases, federal courthouses and nuclear power plants are some of the federal buildings that you will need a REAL ID to enter, according to the NC DMV, or other federally accepted documents, like a passport or permanent resident card.

You can find more information about the REAL ID Act online at dhs.gov/real-id and additional details on what you need to get one in North Carolina online at ncdot.gov.

