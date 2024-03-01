NC rail division to scale back project in South End

The planned rail maintenance yard expansion in South End that spurred nearby residents and businesses to seek its relocation last summer will be significantly reduced in scope, according to an update issued yesterday by the N.C. Department of Transportation’s rail division.

The rail division sent an email to Charlotte stakeholders in advance of a public meeting scheduled March 25 at Pritchard at South End Church.

According to the update, “the proposed facility will be located east of and not across Summit Ave.” And the rail division said it will no longer pursue additional property — 18.9 acres were targeted in the earlier plans — beyond some easements “to allow for construction of certain aspects of the project, such as retaining walls, fencing, drainage, utilities, and vegetative buffers, but these impacts are not expected to result in any business or residential locations.”

