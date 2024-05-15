NC police sergeant fatally shoots Charlotte man, 46. One of them has been identified.

The Pineville Police Department identified the man they say was suspected of shoplifting at a Food Lion on Tuesday afternoon and was fatally shot by a police sergeant.

The deceased man was Dennis Bodden, 46, of Charlotte, the department said Wednesday. The department has not released the name of the sergeant.

The sergeant was in uniform but not on the clock for the Pineville Police Department, and was instead working off-duty nearby at the McMullen Creek Market when he confronted Bodden near the upper parking lot of the Johnston Road Plaza Food Lion.

The suspected shoplifter went across Johnston Road to the Berkshire Place apartments, Pineville police said. The sergeant followed, and there was an “altercation,” Pineville Police Capt. Corey Copley told reporters at the scene on Tuesday.

The sergeant shot the person in the apartment complex parking lot after “an imminent threat to his person,” Copley said Wednesday.

Because the apartment complex is in the city of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will investigate the shooting.

The unidentified sergeant has been placed on administrative leave.

The town of more than 10,000 people is on the line of North Carolina and South Carolina.

This is a developing story and will be updated.