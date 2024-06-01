NC police search for man they handcuffed and arrested on an attempted-murder charge

Police searched Saturday for a Union County man who ran from officers after he was arrested and handcuffed on a charge of attempted murder.

People might recognize the man if only because “he may still be in handcuffs,” Monroe Police said on Facebook.

“He is considered armed and dangerous,” police said about 42-year-old Waxhaw resident Cleveland Lamont Waters. “If you see him, do not approach him and immediately call 911.”

Cleveland Lamont Waters

Waters is accused of shooting a person multiple times just after 4:30 a.m. Friday on English Street, police said.

The victim ran to nearby Winchester Avenue, where he collapsed, police said. Police didn’t release the name of the person who was shot, but said the person was hospitalized and is “expected to survive.”

Monroe Police, Union County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers were “actively searching” for Waters after his escape Friday night, according to a Monroe Police Department Facebook post Saturday morning.

Waters was last seen wearing black pants and a red shirt, police said.

Investigators obtained warrants on Waters and tracked him to a home on Locklyn Road in Waxhaw Friday night, police said.

Monroe Police, Waxhaw Police and the Union County Sheriff’s Office special response team executed a search warrant on the home and detained him inside, investigators said.

Officers seized multiple firearms and illegal narcotics found in the home, Monroe Police said.

“Before Waters was able to be booked into jail, he escaped custody still wearing his handcuffs in the area surrounding Carroll Street, Rolling Hill Drive and King Arthur Drive,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officers “conducted a widespread search of the area overnight using K9s and other advanced search techniques and technology,” but couldn’t find him, police said.

“Detectives believe Waters has fled the area,” the police Facebook post said.

The Monroe Police Department has requested additional resources from surrounding agencies, along with state and federal agencies.

Waters is wanted on charges including attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police urge the public to call 911 if they see Waters, or leave a message on the Union County Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line, 704-283-5600. A cash reward up to $5,000 is offered for anonymous information that helps lead to an arrest, police said.