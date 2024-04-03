NC police officer shot by suspect during standoff

A Greenville police officer was shot by a suspect during a standoff Tuesday night, WCTI reports. A 9-month-old baby was inside the apartment when it happened.

Police told the station the standoff began around 8:30 p.m. and didn’t end until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers were called to the apartment for a domestic incident, but when they arrived, the suspect shot through the door and hit an officer, they said. The suspect then barricaded himself inside the apartment.

ALSO READ: Police investigating fatal shooting at Catawba County car wash

The officer is expected to recover from their injuries, WCTI reports.

People living nearby were evacuated and negotiators were brought in. Police took the suspect, identified as Jonas Facito, into custody around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to WCTI.

The baby inside the apartment was not injured and was safe, police said.

Facito will be charged with attempted murder, police told WCTI. More charges are expected to be filed.

(WATCH BELOW: Homicide suspect in custody after hourslong standoff, police source says)



