NC parents who fled with baby in Chapel Hill arrested. Here’s what they are facing.

The parents who ran with their baby in late February in Chapel Hill are now in the Durham County jail, according to Durham County Sheriff’s Office records.

They were not charged with taking their baby after being issued a Child Protective Services order, records showed.

Justin Lee Brown, 29, of Durham, was arrested Monday, records showed, and charged with resisting a public officer and second-degree trespass. He also was facing three misdemeanor probation violations in another county and several traffic violations, records showed.

He was being held Tuesday morning under a $15,000 secured bond.

The boy’s mother, Destinee Ariel Cothran, 26, of Garner, was arrested Tuesday and charged with heroin possession, resisting a public officer, second-degree trespass, driving while impaired and a failure to appear in Orange County, records showed.

She was being held without bail, records showed.

The parents claimed on Feb. 23 that they were taking the boy, then 8 days old, to a pediatrician in Chapel Hill. However, a 911 caller who appeared to be with Orange County Child Protective Services and was following their car reported watching as the parents drove past the physician’s office, according to previous reports.

Child Protective Services had a court order to get custody of the boy, and the incident triggered a statewide Amber Alert.

The parents gave the boy to a probation officer in Durham about two hours after the Amber Alert was issued, according to Chapel Hill police.

The parents weren’t taken into custody at that time, because the baby’s safety “was the top priority” for law enforcement, a police department spokesman said.

The baby is now in the custody of Child Protective Services in Orange County. The county can’t comment or provide information about the baby’s status because the case involves a minor, Orange County spokeswoman Kristin Prelipp said.

