NC officials seeking info on Outer Banks wildfires at Lost Colony historic site

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials at the North Carolina Outer Banks are asking the public to help them identify and find who set two wildfires this weekend at a historic site on Roanoke Island.

Park rangers and other crews responded to two wildfires Sunday morning near the Freedom Trail at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site near Manteo.

The National Park Service manages the site and a museum, which is the historic site of the Roanoke Colony, the first English settlement in the New World from 1587. The colony, led by Englishman Sir Walter Raleigh, failed sometime between 1587 and 1590 when supply ships did not arrive on time.

The site of one wildfire Sunday near the Freedom Trail at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site near Manteo. Photo courtesy: National Park Service

The Sunday fires, reported just after 9 a.m. totaling about .13 acres, were put out by the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department and the North Carolina Forest Service

The Sunday fires attracted a large response including National Park Service law enforcement rangers, the Roanoke Island fire crews, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Fish and Wildlife Service and the North Carolina Forest Service.

Fort Raleigh is co-managed with two other Outer Banks parks, the Wright Brothers National Memorial and the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The Waterside Theatre at Fort Raleigh has been home to The Lost Colony drama since 1937.

Park officials said Sunday that anyone with information about the wildfires should contact law enforcement rangers at 252-473-2111.

