Can NC officers give warning tickets for any traffic offense? We asked law enforcement

If you get pulled over for speeding or having expired tags, chances are you’ll get a ticket.

Traffic tickets usually come with fines, mandatory court appearances and higher auto insurance rates — but sometimes officers will let you off with a warning.

Though writing tickets is left up to officers’ discretion, North Carolina highway patrol officers only issue citations when there has been a “clear cut, substantial violation of the law,” Master Trooper Christopher Casey with N.C. State Highway Patrol told The Charlotte Observer.

Casey also pointed out that the probability of getting a warning ticket depends on the severity of the offense committed by the driver.

What infractions do law enforcement issue warning tickets for?

Drivers pulled over by highway patrol for minor infractions like traveling “eight or nine miles” over the speed limit or have expired tags can receive warning tickets, Casey said.

“Could you by the letter of the law be issued a citation for an expired tag? Yes,” said Casey. “But something of that nature can be issued a warning ticket, so that way you’ve been made aware and you can take care of it.”

However, Casey said drivers stopped for more serious violations, such as driving while impaired or reckless driving will receive citations or be arrested.

“You’re definitely going to be charged for a DWI,” Casey said. “As far as reckless driving, if it’s something bad enough where it warrants a reckless driving charge, you’re not going to be receiving a warning ticket.”

Do warning tickets go on your driving record in NC?

Warning tickets do not go on your driving record, Casey said.

According to JD Power, unlike a traffic citation, getting a warning ticket means:

You won’t get fined.

You won’t have to appear in court.

Your insurance rates won’t change.

You won’t get any points on your license.

“Some police departments give out warnings instead of issuing citations because they want people to know what they did wrong and correct their behavior in the future without having any negative consequences on their records,” JD Power says.

Does law enforcement keep records of warning tickets in NC?

N.C. Highway Patrol does not keep records of warning tickets, Casey said.

But some law enforcement agencies do keep track of warning tickets, and getting too many could lead to a traffic ticket the next time you get pulled over.

“If you get multiple warnings for the same offense within a certain period in the same jurisdiction, you could be issued an infraction or misdemeanor citation,” JD Power says. “So, even though a warning may not mean something serious initially, it could become a problem if you ignore it and don’t adjust your driving behavior accordingly.”