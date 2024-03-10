NC mom and her 2 young children now missing for a week, police say

Miracle Johnson (left) and Messiah Johnson (center) and mother Markayla Johnson (right) in photos from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in North Carolina are asking for the public’s help in finding a mother and her two young children who have been missing for a week.

The mother, Markayla Johnson, 22, and her two children are missing from a home in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The mother, along with Miracle Johnson, 4, and Messiah Johnson, 7 months, were last seen on March 3, according to police and WJZY-TV.

Johnson, her daughter, and son were last seen in the 400 block of Orchard Trace Lane, the location of Orchard Trace Condominiums near the University City area of Charlotte, according to a police news release from Friday.

“Johnson has failed to contact any known family members and her family is concerned for her welfare,” officers said in the news release.

A 2011 Chevrolet Camaro is listed in the police report as related property, WJZY reported.

Police said they were not sure what clothing the trio was wearing when they vanished.

Officers said anyone with information about the location of the three should call 911.

